The grand prize winner will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will take home Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results March 6: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-563 on March 6, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus KN-563 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Karunya Plus KN-563 Thursday results for March 6, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Karunya Plus KN-563 Thursday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Result March 06: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Karunya Plus KN-563 Draw