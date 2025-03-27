Check the Karunya Plus KN-566 Thursday Winners lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 Lakhs, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results March 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result of the Karunya Plus KN-566 Thursday Winners on March 27, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus KN-566 Thursday Winners is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty-Fifty FF-134 Winners results for March 27, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Karunya Plus KN-566 Thursday Winners lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 Lakhs, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

1st Prize

PF 997621

Marry Matha Lottery Agency, Aluva

2nd Prize

PB 953356

3rd Prize

PA 423550, PB 125284, PC 202048, PD 976814, PE 893977, PF 668443, PG 465310, PH 469088, PJ 333717, PK 847862, PL 644952, PM 452201

4th Prize

0766, 1979, 2081, 2342, 3026, 3886, 4737, 6106, 6498, 7057, 7387, 8376, 8413, 8756, 9529, 9579, 9721, 9995

5th Prize

6th Prize

0064, 0138, 0633, 0646, 0878, 1103, 1172, 1209, 1245, 1287, 1311, 1505, 1532, 2053, 2399, 2895, 2942, 3075, 3156, 3331, 3556, 3594, 3758, 3849, 3907, 4111, 4157, 4292, 4385, 4413, 4557, 4629, 4678, 4953, 5048, 5100, 5181, 5337, 5570, 5808, 5815, 5861, 5985, 6023, 6103, 6314, 6320, 6542, 6593, 6700, 6731, 6914, 6922, 7045, 7139, 7167, 7171, 7277, 7509, 7603, 7766, 8125, 8255, 8487, 8489, 8498, 8593, 8641, 8657, 8743, 8904, 8963, 8968, 9013, 9220, 9430, 9650, 9683, 9691, 9719

7th Prize

0383, 0401, 0542, 0548, 0551, 0584, 0684, 0808, 1231, 1284, 1414, 1574, 1610, 1651, 1694, 1711, 1729, 1765, 1854, 1867, 2165, 2669, 2809, 2866, 2917, 3008, 3029, 3072, 3178, 3195, 3310, 3319, 3488, 3680, 3732, 3819, 3871, 3876, 3882, 3915, 3917, 3996, 4204, 4323, 4400, 4407, 4561, 4741, 5097, 5129, 5283, 5481, 5521, 5681, 5789, 5925, 6173, 6188, 6249, 6343, 6550, 6953, 6997, 7080, 7536, 7573, 7680, 7814, 7878, 7879, 8078, 8159, 8228, 8245, 8338, 8573, 8698, 8853, 8931, 9099, 9109, 9187, 9326, 9722, 9737, 9797, 9869, 9896, 9901...

Consolation Prize

PA 997621, PB 997621, PC 997621, PD 997621, PE 997621, PG 997621, PH 997621, PJ 997621, PK 997621, PL 997621, PM 997621

Karunya Plus Lottery Prize Structure

Karunya Plus KN-566 Lottery Prize Tiers

1st Prize: Rs. 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000