Kerala Lottery Results March 26: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the result of the Fifty-Fifty FF-134 Winners on March 26, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Fifty Fifty FF-134 Winners is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty-Fifty FF-134 Winners results for March 26, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Fifty Fifty FF-134 Winners lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 1 crore, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000 respectively.

Kerala Lottery Result March 26, 2025: Fifty-Fifty FF-134 lucky draw result TODAY at 3 pm

2137 2173 2317 2371

2713 2731 1237 1273

1327 1372 1723 1732

3217 3271 3127 3172

3721 3712 7213 7231

7123 7132 7321 7312

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-134 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-134