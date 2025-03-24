The grand prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the runner-up will receive Rs 5 lakh, and the third-place winner will take home Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results March 24: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the result of the Win Win W-814 Monday on March 24, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Win Win W-814 Monday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Win Win W-814 Monday results for March 24, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Win Win W-814 Monday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 75 lakh while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Kerala Lottery Result March 24, 2025: Win-Win W-814 Monday lucky draw result TODAY 3pm

GUESSING numbers

3547 3574 3457 3475

3754 3745 5347 5374

5437 5473 5734 5743

4357 4375 4537 4573

4735 4753 7354 7345

7534 7543 7435 7453

WIN WIN W-814 LOTTERY: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000