Offering exciting cash rewards, the lottery features a first prize of Rs 70 lakh, a second prize of Rs 5 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results March 23: The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to announce the result of the Akshaya AK-694 today (Sunday), March 23, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Akshaya AK-694 Sunday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Akshaya AK-694 Sunday results for March 23, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Akshaya AK-694 Sunday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 70 lakh while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Kerala Lottery Result March 23, 2025: Akshaya AK-694 Sunday lucky draw result TODAY 3pm