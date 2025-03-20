Kerala Lottery Result Today March 20, 2025 Karunya Plus KN 565 Thursday: Check the Karunya Plus KN 565 Thursday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 lakh while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results March 20: The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to announce the result of the Karunya Plus KN 565 on Thursday, March 20, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus KN 565 Thursday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today's draw, the Karunya Plus KN 565 Thursday results for March 20, 2025, will be accessible here.

Kerala Lottery Result Today March 20, 2025: Karunya Plus KN 565 Thursday