The Win-Win W-813 Monday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Win-Win W-813 Monday results for March 17, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Win-Win W-813 Monday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 75 lakh while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 5 lakhs and Rs. 1 lakh respectively.

KERALA LOTTERY WIN WIN W-813 GUESSING NUMBERS

6805 6850 6085 6058

6580 6508 8605 8650

8065 8056 8560 8506

0685 0658 0865 0856

0568 0586 5680 5608

5860 5806 5068 5086

Kerala Lottery Result Today March 17 WIN WIN W-813 LOTTERY: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000