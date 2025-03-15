The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for 'Karunya KR-697' will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly.

Kerala Lottery Results March 15: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the result of the Karunya KR 697 on Saturday, March 15, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya KR 697 Saturday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Karunya KR 697 Saturday results for March 15, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Karunya KR 697 Saturday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 lakh while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 5 lakhs and Rs. 1 lakh respectively.

Kerala Lottery Result Today March 15, 2025: Karunya KR 697 Saturday