A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KN-564 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 Lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Results March 13: The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to announce the result of the Karunya Plus KN 564 on Thursday, March 13, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus KN 564 Thursday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Karunya Plus KN 564 Thursday results for March 13, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Karunya Plus KN 564 Thursday lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 lakh while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakhs and Rs. 1 lakh respectively.