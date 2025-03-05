The grand prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results March 5: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-131 on March 5, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Fifty Fifty FF-131 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-131 Wednesday results for March 5, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Fifty Fifty FF-131 results here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 1 crore.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-131 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY-FIFTY FF-131

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: Result at 3 pm

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced