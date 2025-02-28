Check the Nirmal NR-421 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹70 Lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Results February 28: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the NIRMAL NR 421 Friday on February 28, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The NIRMAL NR 421 Friday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers across the state. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the NIRMAL NR 421 Friday results for February 28, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the NIRMAL NR 421 Friday results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 70 Lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Result February 28: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR 421 Friday Draw