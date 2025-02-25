The first-place winner receives a bumper 75 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-456 outcome from February 25, 2025, right here.

Kerala Lottery Results February 25: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 456 Tuesday on February 25, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Sthree Sakthi SS 456 Tuesday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers across the state. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Sthree Sakthi SS 456 Tuesday results for February 25, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Sthree Sakthi SS 456 Tuesday results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 75 Lakhs.