Kerala Lottery Result February 21 LIVE Updates: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the NIRMAL NR 420 Friday on February 21, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The NIRMAL NR 420 Friday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers across the state. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the NIRMAL NR 420 Friday results for February 21, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the NIRMAL NR 420 Friday results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 70 Lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Result February 21: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR 420 Friday Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT NIRMAL NR-420 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100