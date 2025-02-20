INDIA
The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-561" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week.
Kerala Lottery Results February 20: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-561 Thursday on February 20, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.
The Karunya Plus KN-561 Thursday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers across the state. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Karunya Plus KN-561 Thursday results for February 20, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Fifty Fifty FF-129 Wednesday results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 Lakhs.
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PV 665237
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:PW 439830
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE:
1) PN 845730
2) PO 151633
3) PP 231084
4) PR 628290
5) PS 744759
6) PT 288600
7) PU 791239
8) PV 766450
9) PW 183407
10) PX 624870
11) PY 194558
12) PZ 242872
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
PN 665237
PO 665237
PP 665237
PR 665237
PS 665237
PT 665237
PU 665237
PW 665237
PX 665237
PY 665237
PZ 665237
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 20-02-2025 Feb: KARUNYA PLUS KN-561 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
