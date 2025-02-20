The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-561" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week.

Kerala Lottery Results February 20: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-561 Thursday on February 20, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus KN-561 Thursday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers across the state. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Karunya Plus KN-561 Thursday results for February 20, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Fifty Fifty FF-129 Wednesday results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 Lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Result February 20: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-560 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PV 665237

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:PW 439830

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE:

1) PN 845730

2) PO 151633

3) PP 231084

4) PR 628290

5) PS 744759

6) PT 288600

7) PU 791239

8) PV 766450

9) PW 183407

10) PX 624870

11) PY 194558

12) PZ 242872

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

PN 665237

PO 665237

PP 665237

PR 665237

PS 665237

PT 665237

PU 665237

PW 665237

PX 665237

PY 665237

PZ 665237

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 20-02-2025 Feb: KARUNYA PLUS KN-561 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000