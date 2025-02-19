The grand prize winner will take home Rs 1 crore, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Results February 19: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-129 held on February 19, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Fifty Fifty FF-129 Wednesday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers across the state. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Fifty Fifty FF-129 Wednesday results for February 19, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Fifty Fifty FF-129 Wednesday results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 1 crore.

KERALA LOTTERY FIFTY-FIFTY FF-129 GUESSING NUMBERS

3217 3271 3127 3172

3721 3712 2317 2371

2137 2173 2731 2713

1327 1372 1237 1273

1732 1723 7321 7312

7231 7213 7132 7123

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: FIFTY-FIFTY FF-129 PRIZE STRUCTURE