Kerala Lottery Results February 14: The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the results of the Nirmal NR 419 held on February 14, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Nirmal NR 419 is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers across the state. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Nirmal NR 419 results for February 14, 2025, will be accessible here.

Kerala Lottery Result February 14: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Nirmal NR 419 Draw