Kerala Lottery Result February 13 Karunya Plus KN-560: The Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for "Karunya KN-560" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week.

Kerala Lottery Results February 13: The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the results of the Karunya Plus KN-560 Thursday held on February 13, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Karunya Plus KN-560 Thursday is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers across the state. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Karunya Plus KN-560 Thursday results for February 13, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Karunya KN-560 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 80 Lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Result February 13: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-560 Draw

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PH 678480

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PM 425310

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE:

1) PA 967877

2) PB 731735

3) PC 723585

4) PD 744791

5) PE 842232

6) PF 539870

7) PG 623272

8) PH 515895

9) PJ 756147

10) PK 788538

11) PL 343259

12) PM 966374

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:

PA 678480

PB 678480

PC 678480

PD 678480

PE 678480

PF 678480

PG 678480

PJ 678480

PK 678480

PL 678480

PM 678480

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0226 0717 1984 2545 3125 4652 6572 6688 7285 7747 8270 8329 8356 8456 8508 8903 9303 9563

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0323 0326 0512 2656 2753 3673 3698 3701 3865 3938 4357 4821 4825 4985 5220 5525 5719 5862 6058 6232 6376 6443 6527 6594 6705 7100 7469 7640 8150 8743 8864 9045 9374 9681

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0106 0199 0429 0564 0799 1143 1231 1434 1577 1629 1816 1909 1925 2235 2331 2396 2422 2482 2680 2846 2860 2908 3293 3409 3473 3779 3851 4021 4317 4364 4378 4484 4661 4710 4728 4748 4772 4912 4997 5349 5504 5526 5636 5670 5800 5807 5977 6283 6345 6411 6607 6830 6893 6925 7013 7111 7247 7346 7376 7382 7392 7483 7655 7688 7974 8029 8035 8141 8203 8276 8324 8620 9055 9099 9184 9223 9309 9530 9906 9926

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0012 0018 0070 0135 0300 0319 0384 0485 0510 0611 0621 0748 0760 0866 1028 1179 1184 1316 1324 1328 1408 1410 1446 1500 1567 1679 1896 1944 2011 2099 2110 2111 2136 2139 2287 2320 2338 2384 2515 2565 2569 2601 2620 2642 2659 2765 2826 3030 3221 3539 3638 3668 3702 3917 3945 4057 4169 4216 4256 4327 4342 5075 5148 5172 5177 5228 5327 5413 5426 5497 5511 5674 5737 5778 6062 6068 6077 6146 6148 6198 6200 6421 6491 6567 6781 6902 7032 7139 7153 7215 7336 7410 7417 7432 7439 7444 7487 7515 7641 7796 7831 8221 8232 8237 8325 8497 8538 8689 8695 8728 8729 8752 8917 8978 9033 9096 9147 9446 9531 9650 9675 9729 9740 9840 9920 9972