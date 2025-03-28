Check the Nirmal NR-425 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 70 Lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Results March 28: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result of the Nirmal NR-425 Friday Winners on March 28, 2025. This highly anticipated draw has once again offered participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The Nirmal NR-425 Friday Winners is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering significant prizes while supporting the state government's various welfare initiatives. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official Kerala Lottery website or at authorized retailers nationwide. For those eagerly awaiting today’s draw, the Nirmal NR-425 Friday Winners results for March 28, 2025, will be accessible here. Check the Nirmal NR-425 Friday Winners lucky draw here to see if you’re the first-place winner of Rs 70 Lakhs, while the second and third-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Lottery Result March 27, 2025: Karunya Plus KN-566 Thursday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 28-03-2025 March: NIRMAL NR-425 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000