Kerala Lockdown: Strict restrictions in urban, panchayat wards- Check guidelines here

Amid the current rise in COVID cases across Kerala, the state government has decided to issue new lockdown rules to control the spread of the virus. A strict lockdown has been imposed in areas in Kerala, from where the most COVID cases are being reported.

Amid the third wave of the COVID pandemic, the Kerala government has decided to issue new guidelines in the state. As per these guidelines, a strict stringent lockdown has been imposed in urban and panchayat wards, which have recorded the critical spread of weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) over 10.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state administration is imposing this lockdown due to the rise in COVID cases. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), as per the new guidelines, will be notifying areas with high COVID cases every week and will issue guidelines for that area accordingly.

The order issued by the state government reads, “Special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in the urban and panchayath wards with the critical spread of WIPR above 10. DDMA will notify such areas on a weekly basis and give adequate publicity through websites and other media.”

As per the guidelines of the Kerala government, the district authorities will keep a track of micro-containment zones and notify them of their status, issuing new guidelines for the area in order to control the spread of COVID across the state.

Further, the state government has also recently announced that the schools in Kerala will reopen from November 1 for the students of Classes 1 to 7 and Classes 10 and 12. The colleges and universities in Kerala will also reopen for final semester UG and PG students from October 4.

As per the government data, Kerala reported 19,352 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 143 deaths. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 44,88,840 and the death toll to 23,439. Currently, the number of recoveries is outnumbering the cases.