Kerala lockdown from today: Guidelines for working of banks, financial sector modified - know what's allowed, what's not

Kerala lockdown

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has imposed a strict lockdown from May 8 to May 16 to break the chain of transmission.

A tweet posted by Chief Minister's Office said that the lockdown will remain in place from May 8-16. "As directed by the CM, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6 am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of COVID-19," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office on May 6.

However, on Friday (May 7), the Kerala Chief Minister said the COVID protocols will be enforced strictly with a modification in guidelines for the financial sector like banks. Issuing a fresh order, CM Vijayan said the functioning of banks should be arranged on alternative three days in a week.

According to the order from the state government, now the banks, insurance, financial services, capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI and cooperative credit societies will function only on alternate days during the lockdown – Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Giving further details, the chief minister said to ease the burden on the people due to the spread of disease and lockdown measures, the government would continue to provide free provision kits to all ration card holders, irrespective of categories this month too.

Vijayan also said that stringent measures would be adopted to control the movement of the people, but essential services will be allowed to operate freely in the state during the lockdown.

The kits would be given to guest workers (as migrant workers are called in Kerala) as well and distribution would commence next week, Vijayan said at a press conference.

The steps taken for strict enforcement of the lockdown include the deployment of about 25,000 police personnel under the leadership of top police officers holding the responsibility for law and order, to ensure adherence to guidelines.

On Wednesday, the Kerala government took a major step after it decided to deploy medical students and government officials to tackle the situation on the ground.

