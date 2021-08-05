Kerala lockdown: Govt faces flak over new COVID-19 guidelines as state consistently reports more than 20,000 cases

The Kerala government is facing a lot of flak from the opposition regarding the fresh guidelines that state Health Minister Veena George announced on Wednesday.

On Thursday, during the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, walked out in protest against George who maintained that the new guidelines would not be changed.

According to the new guidelines released on Wednesday, citizens who want to enter shops, banks, and other establishments should have at least one dose of vaccine or an RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours with them.

Speaking against the guidelines Satheesan said, "It's strange that to buy 2 kg of rice one has to be either vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR certificate. Fail to understand what sort of rationale and logic is being used."

Notably, the Kerala government relaxed new lockdown norms just hours after the state reported 50% of the daily new Covid cases in the country.

The Central government also advised states, like Kerala, having a high COVID spread to ensure that protocols are followed strictly and festivals should not see any sort of crowding.

According to the new guidelines all shops, tourism centres, and other establishments should display the status of vaccination of employees and the number of customers permitted at a time.

Public sector establishments, including government offices, PSUs, companies, autonomous organisations, and commissions will function from Monday to Friday.

It was also informed that persons who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine before two weeks, or who are in possession of RT-PCR negative certificate taken 72 hours before or who is in possession of COVID-19 positive results more than a month old will be allowed inside (workers/visitors) in shops, markets, banks, public and private offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces, and other establishments.

