Kerala Local Body Election Result 2025: BJP emerges dominant force in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi calls it 'watershed moment'

Besides this, NDA retained the Palakkad municipality after a close battle with UDF and wrested the Thrippunithura Municipality from the grand old party.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

Kerala Local Body Election Result 2025: BJP emerges dominant force in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi calls it 'watershed moment'
TRENDING NOW

Kerala Local Body Election Result 2025: The BJP has scripted history in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, with NDA winning in the capital city's civic body for the first time. The BJP-led alliance has reached the halfway mark, winning 50 seats in the newly expanded 101-member corporation, emerging as the single largest political force. According to the final tally, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 29 seats, while Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19. The local body polls were held in two phases - December 9 and December 11.

PM Modi on Thiruvananthapuram results

Reacting to the NDA’s victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP will towards this vibrant city’s growth.  "Thank you Thiruvananthapuram!   The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics. The people are certain that the development aspirations of the state can only be addressed by our Party.   Our Party will work towards this vibrant city’s growth and boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people," PM Modi tweeted.

 

Besides this, the NDA retained the Palakkad municipality after a close battle with UDF and wrested the Thrippunithura Municipality from the grand old party. In Thrissur, BJP won 18 out of the 46 wards in Kodungallur Municipality, 8 in Thrissur Corporation, two each in Guruvayoor and Vadakkancherry municipalities, 7 in Kunnamkulam Municipality, 6 in Irinjalakuda Municipality and one in Chalakudy Municipality.

Kerala Local Body Election Result 2025

Elections were held in 1,199 local bodies across Kerala, including grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities, and corporations. A total of 23,573-plus wards were contested.

