Kerala lifts Sunday lockdown, schools to reopen in full capacity from February 28

Amid some decline in Covid-19 cases, the Kerala government on Tuesday lifted the Sunday lockdown in the state. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Sunday lockdown was in place for the past three weeks.

Some other important decisions were also taken at the meeting. The state has decided to reopen schools and hold classes in full capacity from February 28. Until then it has been decided that all classes will be held with 50% attendance.

The evaluation meeting has also decided to consider increasing the number of pilgrims for the religious festivals including the Aluva Sivarathri, Attukal Pongala and Maraman convention. Kerala on Tuesday reported 29,471 new Covid-19 cases.

However, Kerala's test positivity rate has increased and it now stands at 30.85%. 28 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours while 205 deaths were certified as Covid-19 deaths based on the revised rules. Apart from this, 591 Covid-19 deaths reported late were also added taking the total toll to 59,939. There are 2,83,676 active Covid cases in the state.

Kerala government has also decided to open the post-Covid clinics across the state and has asked the Health Department to see appropriate action is taken against private hospitals which have without proper reason given monoclonal antibody treatment to Covid-19 patients.