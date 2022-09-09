Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, incarcerated in UP for 2 years, gets bail

The Uttar Pradesh government had submitted in the court that the people arrested under UAPA wanted to incite riots.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, incarcerated in UP for 2 years, gets bail
Siddiqui Kappan

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who along with others was arrested on October 5, 2020, by the Uttar Pradesh Police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). They were on their way to cover the Hathras gang rape and murder. The court gave him bail on the condition that he would remain in the national capital for six weeks and later can shift to Kerala. The Chief Justice UU Lalit-led bench said every individual has the right to freedom of expression and that he Kappan was trying to secure justice for the victim. 

"Every person has a right to free expression...he is trying to show that the victim needs justice... Will this be a crime in the eyes of law?"

The Uttar Pradesh government had submitted in the court that the people arrested under UAPA wanted to incite riots. 

The bench, comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha along with the Chief Justice, citing the Nirbhaya gangrape protests in 2011, said agitations bring about changes. 

"You know after that there was a change in laws," they added, referring to the 2013 amendments to the anti-rape laws. 

The government, in a written response, said Kappan had been a part of a conspiracy to foment religious discord and spread terror, adding they wanted to take advantage of the anti-CAA protests to do that. 

The government claimed they had found documents from Kappan's laptop allegedly proving the current Popular Front of India leadership comprised members of the banned SIMI group. 

Kappan approached the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court rejected his bail plea. 

With inputs from ANI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.