Kerala human sacrifice case: Police suspect cannibalism by couple, prime accused ‘pervert, sadistic’; top updates

After a couple in Kerala was arrested by the police a few days ago for torturing and murdering two women as a part of a human sacrifice ritual that was supposed to improve their financial status and “bring them prosperity”.

Now, the police have revealed several gory details of the gruesome murders in Kerala, spilling the details about the motives of the killers and how they tortured and mutilated the bodies of their victims. This was reportedly the second time they were performing the “human sacrifice” ritual.

Top updates in Kerala human sacrifice case –

According to media reports, the police have said that the prime accused – Muhammad Shafi – and the couple that performed the sacrifice were performing the ‘human sacrifice’ ritual for the second time, as the first time “didn’t work”.

Kerala police also said that the couple has “confessed” to eating the flesh of the two women, suspecting a case of cannibalism apart from torturing and mutilating the bodies of the victims.

The police also described the gory details with which the murders were performed. Media reports said that a knife was inserted in the private parts of the victims, after which their throats were slit. One of the bodies was reportedly chopped up into 56 pieces.

The main accused of the crime, Shafi, who had lured the couple to perform the murders, has been described as a “perverted and sadistic” person who “seeks pleasure in other’s pain”. Shafi was the one who promised financial gains to the couple after the ritual.

According to the account of the murders, the breasts of the women were chopped off and they were tied up by the accused. The blood of the two women was drained and they were later chopped into pieces and buried around the complex of their house.

Shafi had created a fake Facebook profile by the name ‘Sreedevi’ which he used to lure the couple, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila. After connecting with Singh over Messenger for some time, he convinced him to contact an occultist to seek help for amassing wealth, reported News18.

