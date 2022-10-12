Kerala human sacrifice: Couple cut woman's body in 56 pieces, ate flesh, say police

Representational image

Soon after a couple in Kerala was arrested by the police for allegedly murdering and brutally torturing two women as a part of a human sacrifice ritual, the authorities revealed shocking new details of murders that involve cannibalism.

As new details emerged in the case, the police revealed that the couple accused of gruesomely murdering two women in a sadistic ritual “may have eaten the flesh of their victims” after murdering them, in order to fix their financial issues.

The police said that the couple “confessed” to indulging in cannibalism and eating the flesh of the two women – Roselin and Padma – after they were killed. The police said that this ritual was performed by the couple for “prosperity” and to improve their financial status.

The horrific incident took place at the couple's house in Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta, where the bodies of the victims were buried after being chopped in pieces, said prima facie the crime was committed to settle the financial issues of the couple and to bring prosperity in their life.

The police further said that the two women, who were lured by the couple through Facebook, were tied up and tortured by the accused. Their breasts were reportedly chopped off and their bodies were drained of their blood. One of the bodies found had been cut up into 56 pieces.

As per the primary assumption, the Shafi had used a fake ID to contact the couple. According to police, the two women, who made a living selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were 'sacrificed' by the accused to resolve the financial problems of the couple.

The chopped body parts, suspected to be that of the deceased, were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor on Tuesday.

