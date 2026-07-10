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Kerala Hindu girl killed in Uzbekistan for refusing to convert?

Savariya Basant was allegedly killed by fellow student Sadarul Anam, also from Malappuram in Kerala. The family alleges that during the argument, the accused hit her on the head, which led to her death.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 07:06 PM IST

Kerala Hindu girl killed in Uzbekistan for refusing to convert?
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A 21-year-old medical student from Kerala died in Uzbekistan after being allegedly assaulted by a classmate during a heated dispute. The family now claims the attack was more violent than first reported and has questioned the motive behind her death.

 

Savariya Basant was allegedly killed by fellow student Sadarul Anam, also from Malappuram in Kerala. The family alleges that during the argument, the accused hit her on the head, which led to her death.

The family brought Savariya’s body to Kerala and then approached Alappuzha police seeking a re-investigation. Her uncle, Janeesh, said an investigating officer in Uzbekistan informed him that Savariya had injuries across her body, indicating she may have endured a prolonged assault.

 

"There were injury marks from head to toe on her body. It was not like he killed her in one minute with a laptop. The investigating officer told me it was done brutally," Janeesh said.

He added that the officer also mentioned some students had told investigators the accused had allegedly been pressuring Savariya to convert prior to the incident.

"She [Investigating officer] also said that in her investigation, some of the students told her that the accused pressured her for religious conversion and some students even saw that. But Savariya did not agree... This was also communicated to the embassy officer who came there," he said.

He also spoke about the hostel setup at the medical college, noting that male and female students lived in the same building but on different floors.

"We really don't know what the motive was behind the murder, but she was brutally attacked. There is no place on her body where there is no injury," Janeesh said.

 

A murder case was registered by police on Wednesday on the basis of the family’s complaint, and a second post-mortem examination was carried out at the local hospital.

 

The family is now seeking an investigation in Kerala and has demanded that the accused be extradited from Uzbekistan to face trial in India.

 

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