Kerala: Heavy rains continue, IMD issues red alert in THESE 4 districts

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday, issued a Red alert in four districts of Kerala amid heavy rains in the state. With this, IMD also indicated extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala. 

The Red alert was issued in the northern Kerala districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

In the morning, IMD issued an Orange alert for 7 districts, including the four as well as Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

The Orange alert in Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram continues to be in effect. An Orange alert was also issued by IMD in Kannur and Kasaragod for Thursday.

Various weather forecasting centres in the country have predicted isolated heavy rains across the state today.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has predicted widespread rain in the state for the next 5 days with chances of isolated thunder, lightning, and strong winds due to the cyclonic circulation in and around Kerala as well as a low-pressure trough from north Kerala to Vidarbha region.

The Central Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall showers in the state for the next 2 days and heavy rainfall on the 2 days after that.

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state.

Considering the heavy rains even as the onset of the Southwest monsoon is expected only by the end of this month, the state government had called a meeting of the district collectors and issued directions to deal with any eventualities.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside.

