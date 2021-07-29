Kerala Health Minister makes BIG statement as state logs over 22,000 COVID-19 cases

As Kerala, on Thursday, reported over 22,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day and the state now accounting for over 50 percent of all new infections in the country, Health Minister Veena George said that cases are high as efforts are on to increase testing to "identify every single positive case."

"We are conducting maximum tests these days. Yesterday we conducted over 1.96 lakh tests, today we did more than 1.63 lakh tests. So, we are trying to do more tests. We want to identify every single positive case" the minister told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the state health minister has alleged that there is a "planned (misinformation) campaign" against the state. She quoted a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which said that 44.4 percent of people in the state had antibodies against the COVID-19 virus which she said showed Kerala's preventive mechanism was "very good."

"There is a planned campaign against Kerala. All experts in different states say that we have a very good defence mechanism. Seroprevalence study by ICMR shows that almost 44 percent of people have antibodies in them, shows that our preventive mechanism was very good. More than 50 percent of the population is still unaffected," George said."

Kerala logged 22,064 new COVID-19 cases today and its test positivity rate, the percentage of people in a group testing positive for the virus, climbed to 13.53 percent. The situation has prompted the Union government to rush a six-member central team to the state even as the state government announced a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1.

Speaking about the Kerala Government`s decision to continue with the complete lockdown on the Weekend she said that it's a collective decision.