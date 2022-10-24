Search icon
Kerala Guv issues show cause notices to VCs of 9 varsities after they refuse to resign, CM accuses him of 'waging war'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had Sunday sought resignations of VCs of the nine varsities. He had sought the resignations by 11:30 am today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan - File Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday issued show-cause notices to vice chancellors (VCs) of nine varisities in the state after they refused to submit resignation letters as per his earlier directive.

Armed with a recent Supreme Court order quashing appointment of the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Thiruvananthapuram for being contrary to UGC regulations, Khan had Sunday sought resignations of VCs of the nine varsities. He had sought the resignations by 11:30 am today. 

The move invoked sharp criticism from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who saod that the Governor has no such powers and accused him of acting against the Constitution and the essence of democracy. 

The chief minister alleged that the Governor's move was an encroachment on the powers of a democratically elected government, and the universities that are supposed to be academically independent.

A day after Khan kicked up a political storm seeking resignation of vice chancellors of nine varsities in the state, Vijayan said it was an unusual move and accused him of "waging war" with an intention to "destroy" the universities in the state.

"It was the Governor who appointed the VCs of these nine universities and if these appointments were made illegally, then the primary responsibility lies with the Governor himself," the Chief Minister said, adding that the chancellor has no authority to seek their resignations.

