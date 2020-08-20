Kerala govt opposes privatisation of Trivandrum airport, CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Central Government reconsider its decision to privatise the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

In a two-page letter to Modi after a meeting of all political parties, Vijayan said that since the state government has rendered assistance to the airport wholeheartedly, including providing land on various stages, the Kerala government has the rightful claim on the management and operation of Trivandrum International Airport.

The chief minister said the state government through its SPV, which participated in the bidding process, had expressed the willingness to match the highest bidder.

Earlier, all parties, except BJP, opposed the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in an all-party meeting called by Vijayam. All parties have decided to continue the legal actions and move together against privatisation of international airport, Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The Chief Minister has conveyed the views of the all party meeting through a letter written to the Hon'ble @PMOIndia. The overwhelming view of the meeting was that Trivandrum International Airport's management and operation need to vest with the State Government. pic.twitter.com/SRKcMb3Yxw — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 20, 2020

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports of Airports Authority of India (AAI) through Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Adani Enterprises Ltd was declared as the successful bidder for operation, management and development of these airports for a period of 50 years in a bidding process conducted by the AAI.

Even as the Congress leadership in the state and Left parties have opposed Centre's decision, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has backed the move. Tharoor, who is MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said in a tweet that he would have explained his views if his colleagues had they consulted him and that he was speaking in the best interests of his constituency.

"Had my colleagues consulted me before taking a negative stand, I would have explained my views to them. I am speaking in the best interests of my constituency. As its MP, that is my job," Tharoor said.

He also said that his position on the airport has been consistent.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought to "present facts" with regard to Cabinet`s approval after opposition from the state government.

"In a series of tweets, Puri said, "Parallel narratives can be no match for facts. A campaign has been launched against the decision to privatise the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Here are the facts."

"GoI granted "In principle" approval on 08.11.2018 for leasing out the operations, management & development of six AAI Airports viz Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram Airports through PPP mode," Puri tweeted.

He said, "In their representation that followed thereafter on 21.11.2018, GoK requested that Thiruvananthapuram International Airport be delinked from the PPP process. They also cited their experience in development of Greenfield airports at Cochin & Kannur."

"Subsequently, on 4.12.2018 they suggested transfer of Thiruvananthapuram Airport to GoK for operation & management by forming an SPV & offered Right of First Refusal (ROFR) to the SPV of GoK," the Minister said in another tweet.

"Following more discussion on the matter, including a meeting with EGoS, the GoK themselves decided to participate in the process & requested that their participation be based on RoFR. This was agreed upon," he said.

He further said, "It was stipulated that if the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) bid comes within the 10% range of the winning bid, they would be awarded the work. There was a difference of 19.64% between them & the next bidder when bids were open."

"Winning bid quoted Rs 168 per passenger, KSIDC quoted Rs 135 per passenger & third qualifying bidder was at Rs 63 per passenger. Thus, despite special provision of RoFR being given to GoK, they could not qualify in international bidding process carried out in a transparent manner," he said in another tweet.

"They subsequently approached the Hon`ble Kerala High Court & Hon`ble Supreme Court. All these facts are available in the public domain," he added.