Kerala govt approves Rs 1.3 crore compensation to former ISRO scientist in espionage case

The Kerala cabinet has decided in-principle to provide a compensation of Rs 1.3 crore to former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist S Nambi Narayanan to settle a case filed by the latter against the government in a sub court after being falsely implicated in 1994 espionage case.

The ISRO scientist filed the case against the Kerala government to seek damages for his illegal arrest in the espionage case.

In Thursday's cabinet meeting it was decided that settlement agreement would be submitted before the court after consulting legal experts.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court cleared him of all the spying charges, terming the arrest as "needless and unnecessary".

The former ISRO scientist had already received compensation of Rs 50 lakh by the government on SC's order, and Rs 10 lakh by the National Human Rights Commission.

In addition to that, the apex court ordered a probe into the role of Kerala police officers who allegedly framed the former ISRO scientist in the espionage case.

Former ISRO scientist Narayanan was arrested in an alleged espionage case in November 1994. The scientist was reportedly accused of selling vital Indian space technology secrets to Pakistan.

Narayanan spent close to two months in jail before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded the case against him.