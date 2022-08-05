Search icon
Kerala government removes IAS Sriram Venkitaraman from DM post within 6 days: Here's what happened

The appointment of IAS Sriram Venkitaraman as the Alappuzha District Collector sparked a ferocious backlash.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman was recently transferred after only six days as the District Magistrate. This decision was made by the state administration as a result of legal pressure. IAS Venkitaraman is accused in connection of a journalist's death. The appointment of IAS Sriram Venkitaraman as the Alappuzha District Magistrate sparked a ferocious backlash.

IAS Sriram Venkitaraman is alleged to have hit the journalist with a drunk driving vehicle and accident claimed the life of KM Basheer, the bureau chief of the Malayalam newspaper Siraj.

The primary suspect in this incident, which occurred on August 3, 2019, was identified as IAS Sriram Venkitaraman. Venkitaraman was chosen  as Alappuzha District Collector and was fired from his position,after only a week. Protests by the Journalists' Organization, numerous Muslim organisations, the Youth Congress, and many other groups were seen against IAS officer.

In addition, BJP has shown support for an IAS official and criticised the government for removing Venkitaraman from his position as DM in Alappuzha. The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited presently has IAS as its general manager.

He had been appointed as the District Magistrate earlier on July 24 and had started on July 26. On August 1, he was fired from his position. V R K Teja Mylavarapu, an IAS officer from the 2015 batch, will now take over as the Alappuzha District Magistrate, per the notification issued by the Government of Kerala. He formerly served as the Schedule Castes Development Department's Director.

