Headlines

Kerala: Four students dead, several injured in stampede during CUSAT music fest in Kochi

CBI launches investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

Rescue Auger drill stuck in rubble, Uttarakhand tunnel rescue may take many more weeks

Meet Aitana Lopez, AI model from Spain with monthly earnings of nearly Rs 3 lakh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kerala: Four students dead, several injured in stampede during CUSAT music fest in Kochi

CBI launches investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

5 health benefits of avocado for weight loss

All box office records broken by Vijay’s Leo

Hypothyroidism: 7 remedies to reduce thyroid symptoms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry in Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya reminds them of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Not Vicky Kaushal, but this actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur

HomeIndia

India

Kerala: Four students dead, several injured in stampede during CUSAT music fest in Kochi

Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at Cochin University, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at Cochin University, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday. The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations. "Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Crocodile's deadly ambush on flying vulture shocks internet, watch

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Delhi court sentences life imprisonment to four convicts

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: All 41 workers are safe: NDMA

Is India ready for China's H9N2 health crisis? Here's what Centre has to say

Elevate your hosting game with stylish and beautiful serving trays on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE