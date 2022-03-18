Kerala: Four labourers die as under-construction building collapses in Ernakulam

Four migrant labourers were killed on Friday when an under-construction building collapsed at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district. The deceased were identified as Bengal natives.Ernakulam district collector, Jafar Malik, IAS, confirmed the deaths of four labourers.

A total of seven people were trapped under the debris. Two of them were saved and admitted to Ernakulam Medical College which is near the construction site. A similar operation is going on for the remaining one person.

The incident occurred at the construction site of an electronic city at Kalamassery on Friday afternoon.

"We are confirmed that four people died and two were safely admitted in the medical college. One more person is still under the debris. We are searching for him. All people are migrant labourers. We are arranging facilities to send the dead bodies to their native place," said Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, IAS.

"We will also enquire whether the construction had taken place with all security measures or not. I have ordered ADM to enquire into the incident and submit the report within 5 days," he added.