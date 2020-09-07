Headlines

India

India

Kerala Finance Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Isaac is the first in the cabinet to be infected with the virus and has been shifted to the medical college hospital.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2020, 10:14 AM IST

Kerala Finance Minister Dr TM Thomas Isaac has tested positive for coronavirus. The minister's swab samples were taken after he complained of minor cold.

The 67-year-old is the first in the cabinet to be infected with the virus and has been shifted to the medical college hospital.

His office staff also underwent antigen test and are found to be COVID-19 negative. Those who came in direct contact with the minister were asked to go in quarantine. His office will be disinfected on Monday.

Kerala on Sunday reported 3,082 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, as per the state health department.With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 22,676. 

Fifty health workers were among those infected by the virus. 

As many as 64,755 people, including 2,196 on Sunday have recovered from the disease, Kerala Health Minister KK Shaila said.

Meanwhile, with a record spike of 90,633, India became the second-most COVID-affected country in the world.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated. 

