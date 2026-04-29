Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: UDF set for comeback after decade, what’s driving the shift?

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Almost every poll, including the AXIS My India poll, has predicted Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) win in Kerala, and if this comes true, the left party will return to power after a decade.

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Almost every poll, including the AXIS My India poll, has predicted Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) win in Kerala, and if this comes true, the left party will return to power after a decade.

How exit polls project LDF?

-Axis My India: It projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it will win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.

-People's Pulse: The ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.

-JVC: It projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats.

Keralam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9 and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent.

Is Kerala reverting to its “alternating power” model?

The LDF had won the 2021 polls, winning 99 out of 140 seats, and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. At that time, CPI-M had won 62 seats. The last polls were a setback for UDF and today's exit poll predictions have been music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance. A decade later, Kerala may be returning to its traditional power cycle.

How Kerala votes?

Kerala's voting pattern has been to alternate powers in the Assembly, and going by this tradition, it has voted one term for LDF and the next for UDF and son on. If exit polls come true, the result would mark a return to Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments, being an exception only in 2021.

Why UDF now? what is driving it?

There has been a delayed but visible anti-incumbency against the Left Democratic Front. In Kerala, anti-incumbency is a gradual process and though it broke its own tradition in 2021, giving LDF a double chance, the people due have felt a fatigue which seems to dominate this election.

When the people voted for LDF again in 2021, the expectations were high but with issues like proper road maintenance, welfare delivery gaps, price rise and many others have shown the Pinarayi Vijayan party in bad light. People have finally realised the need to bring change in the administration reducing “benefit of doubt” that incumbents often enjoy.

Almost 50% of Kerala voters comprise of Christians and Muslims who are decisive in forming the government at the state. The exit poll projections point towards sStronger-than-usual consolidation behind UDF along with limited fragmentation of minority votes, pushing UDF ahead.

The results of Keralam elections will be out on May 4, along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. The exit poll projections were released after the second phase of polling in West Bengal. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29.