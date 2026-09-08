Kerala ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena and son-in-law Riyas under ED fire: What is CMRL money laundering case?

The ED alleged the Kerala-based mining company made fraudulent payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Veena’s now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services without the actual provision of services.

Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas, MLA have come under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner on Tuesday as the probe agency wrote to the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) seeking registration of an FIR against them in connection with the alleged bribery case linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

What is the CMRL money laundering case?

The case pertains to allegations of money laundering and suspected irregular financial transactions involving CMRL and entities linked to Exalogic Solutions, owned by Vijayan's daughter. The ED alleged the Kerala-based mining company made fraudulent payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Veena’s now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services without the actual provision of services. It has been alleged that Vijayan received a total of Rs 3.28 crore as an illegal gratification/bribe through his daughter during his tenure in office.

According to the ED, handwritten notes and digital evidence seized during searches indicate involvement in hawala transactions and fund transfers to Dubai, implicating Veena's husband and CPI(M) leader Mohammed Riyas in assisting with fund movements.

Last month, the ED conducted searches at eight premises at various locations in Kozhikode in Keralam in its ongoing CMRL financial transaction case. Officials, privy to the development, said the search operations were a follow-up to previous raids carried out by the ED on May 27 this year in the case.

ED's Kochi zone conducted searches at 10 premises in the case against CMRL directors SN Sasidharan Kartha, Saran S Kartha, Veena, and her company Exalogic Solutions Private Limited. The search operation then covered premises in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur, Trivandrum, and Bengaluru. During the search conducted in May, several incriminating records and accounts, digital evidence, investments, and bank fixed deposits were allegedly found. The ED has frozen about Rs 18.36 crore in around 242 accounts identified during the search operations, and the evidence recovered is being analysed.

About CMRL

CMRL is a publicly listed company in which 48.75 per cent of the shares are held by the general public, and also 13.41 per cent of the shares are held by the Kerala State Public Sector Unit, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (as on March 31, 2023).

(With inputs from ANI)