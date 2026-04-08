Kerala Elections 2026: Voter ID card not mandatory, voters can use these documents; check list

Ahead of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, set for April 9, Thursday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, has announced that voters without a Voter ID card (EPIC) can still cast their vote using alternative identity documents.

The ECI has released list of accepted ID cards in lieu of voter ID card

Ahead of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, set for April 9, Thursday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala, has announced that voters without a Voter ID card (EPIC) can still cast their vote using alternative identity documents.

As part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) awareness drive, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a list of specific valid ID proofs to ensure that all eligible voters get a chance to vote and do not have to return without voting.

The ECI has designated these documents as acceptable in place of Voter ID (EPIC). If the voter does not have their voter ID card, they can carry any one of the following:

-Aadhaar card

-Passbook with photograph issued by a scheduled bank, official bank or post office

-Driving licence

-Smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under the National Population Register (NPR) scheme

-Pension document with photograph

-Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs or MLCs

-MGNREGA job card

-Health insurance smart card issued under central government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat

-PAN card

-Indian passport

-Service identity card issued by state government, central government or public sector undertakings

-UDID card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for persons with disabilities

Kerala elections 2026: All you need to know

Polling date: April 9 (Polling will start from 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm)

Helpline number: 1950

Official websites: ceo.kerala.gov.in, eci.gov.in

Free rides for voters

As part of a collaboration between Uber India and the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to ensure maximum voter turnout, the ride hailing company has launched a free travel scheme for voters in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts for the Keralam legislative assembly elections. This project is being implemented in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The initiative aims to ensure maximum voter turnout and guarantee that everyone can cast their vote by addressing the lack of transportation facilities.

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). The UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.