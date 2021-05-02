Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE: LDF set to retain power, Congress in bad shape

If LDF wins, it will end the four-decade-old trend of exchange of power between the Communist and Congress-led UDF in the southern state.

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala is set to regain power and is leading in at least 73 of the 140 seats in the trends as the counting of votes in the state is underway. If LDF wins, it will end the four-decade-old trend of exchange of power between the Communist and Congress-led UDF in the southern state.

According to Election Commission data, the LDF was ahead in 73 seats while the opposition Congress-led UDF was ahead in 43 seats.

Senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, Omman Chandy, T. Radhakrishnan and PT Thomas are leading. But the drop in the votes Chandy received in his stronghold Puthupalli has surprised the Congress camp. He has been representing this seat for the last 50 years. According to Election Commission data, Chandy was leading by just 2,805 votes over his close rival and student leader Jack C. Thomas by 1 pm.

"This government is known for its corrupt practices. I don't understand why such a massive mandate was given to the existing chief minister in this election. This needs to be studied carefully," Kerala Congress President Mullappally Ramachandran said.

Earlier, the BJP managed to maintain an edge in Palakkad where it had nominated E Sreedharan, popularly known as 'Metro Man'. However, he has been pushed to second place by UDF candidate Shafi Parambil. UDF is leading by 178 votes. With this, NDA has been reduced to lead in zero seats.

Other parties

Kerala Congress (M) chief Jose K Mani is trailing in Pala. Current MLA Mani C Kappan is leading by 10,000 votes in Pala. KC (M), which has a deep presence in Christian-dominated Central Kerala, recently broke its decades-old ties with the opposition party UDF and joined the LDF. KK Rama, the widow of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader TP Chandrasekaran, taking a lead from Vadakara in Kozhikode district is also a setback for the CPI (M)-led front.