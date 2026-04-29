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Kerala Election Exit Poll Result 2026: Congress-led UDF ahead, LDF closely behind, says early projections

The voting for the Assembly Election 2026 concluded on April 29 at 6 pm in which around 17 crore voters participated across 824 assembly constituencies in the five states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry voted on April 9 whereas Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 along with West Bengal which voted for its first phase. The second phase of West Bengal Assembly Election tjust concluded today at 6pm. The results for all five states will come on May 4. 

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Kerala Election Exit Poll Result 2026: Congress-led UDF ahead, LDF closely behind, says early projections
Kerala Election Exit Poll Result 2026: Congress-led UDF is leading according to various surveys
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The voting for the Assembly Election 2026 concluded on April 29 at 6 pm in which around 17 crore voters participated across 824 assembly constituencies in the five states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry voted on April 9 whereas Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 along with West Bengal which voted for its first phase. The second phase of West Bengal Assembly Election tjust concluded today at 6pm. The results for all five states will come on May 4. 

According to early projections and surveys like CNBC News18, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to take over power in Kerala, removing the ruling LDF. However, LDF is contesting closely behind. 

 

Exit poll data projects the UDF at 70–80 seats, coming close to the mid-point of 75 in the 140-member Assembly. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is estimated at 58–68 seats, as per CNBC whereas it is projected to be closely behind USD with 60-65 seats, as per ToI polls survey. As for the BJP led NDA, it is projected at 0–4 seats, according to CNN-News18 predictions.

 

 

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