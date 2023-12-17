Kerala detects new COVID-19 variant JN.1 case; know about symptoms, precautions, more

Kerala is the latest location where the coronavirus strain JN.1 was discovered. On December 8, the case was identified in an RT-PCR-positive sample. Here's all you need to know about the new Covid variant.

Kerala, a state in southern India, is where Covid variation JN.1, which is currently spreading over other countries including China and the US, was discovered. On December 8, a novel strain named BA.2.86 was discovered in Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala.

It differs from Pirola in that it has a single mutation in its spike protein. Although JN. 1 shares many characteristics with earlier Omicron strains, such as highly transmissible and slight symptoms, precautionary steps should be taken because vulnerable people are constantly in danger. This strain has been linked to symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, and stomach.

Despite JN.1's initial detection in the USA in September, seven cases were discovered in China on December 15, raising concerns about the virus's potential to spread. The United States' healthcare system may be impacted by the recent Covid-19 and influenza outbreaks, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned. According to the CDC's tracking, the new Covid variation JN.1 is now accounting for a larger percentage of instances.

JN.1 variant in India

Kerala is the latest location where the coronavirus strain JN.1 was discovered. On December 8, the case was identified in an RT-PCR-positive sample. The 79-year-old woman recovered from COVID after experiencing moderate Influenza Like Illness (ILI) symptoms. The sub-variant, which was initially discovered in Luxembourg, is a variant of the Omicron sub-variant and the Pirola variant (BA.2.86).

Symptoms of Covid's JN.1 variant

Patients have reported symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and, in some cases, mild gastrointestinal issues. The development of this variety has prompted people to be vigilant, but there's no reason to panic, according to Dr. Ujjwal Prakash, Senior Consultant in Chest Medicine at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital, ANI reported.

"You should use more caution. He continued, "I don't think there's a need to freak out or take any further action beyond being watchful. The majority of patients, the doctor continued, have mild upper respiratory symptoms that go away in four to five days.

(With inputs from ANI)