Kerala detects new COVID-19 variant JN.1 case; know about symptoms, precautions, more

Headlines

DNA Verified: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal as captain? Here's the truth

Centre likely to present Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

'Intent and technique...': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan team after embarrassing loss against Australia in 1st Test

Congress MP states why accusers jumped from visitor's gallery in Parliament, 'they did it to...'

How bad cholesterol increases risk of heart disease? Way to bring it down naturally

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Verified: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal as captain? Here's the truth

Centre likely to present Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

How bad cholesterol increases risk of heart disease? Way to bring it down naturally

6 iron-rich vegetarians foods apart from spinach

List of players who won most Wimbledon titles

10 benefits of horse gram

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

HomeIndia

India

Kerala detects new COVID-19 variant JN.1 case; know about symptoms, precautions, more

Kerala is the latest location where the coronavirus strain JN.1 was discovered. On December 8, the case was identified in an RT-PCR-positive sample. Here's all you need to know about the new Covid variant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kerala, a state in southern India, is where Covid variation JN.1, which is currently spreading over other countries including China and the US, was discovered. On December 8, a novel strain named BA.2.86 was discovered in Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala.

It differs from Pirola in that it has a single mutation in its spike protein. Although JN. 1 shares many characteristics with earlier Omicron strains, such as highly transmissible and slight symptoms, precautionary steps should be taken because vulnerable people are constantly in danger. This strain has been linked to symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, and stomach.

Despite JN.1's initial detection in the USA in September, seven cases were discovered in China on December 15, raising concerns about the virus's potential to spread. The United States' healthcare system may be impacted by the recent Covid-19 and influenza outbreaks, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned. According to the CDC's tracking, the new Covid variation JN.1 is now accounting for a larger percentage of instances.

JN.1 variant in India

Kerala is the latest location where the coronavirus strain JN.1 was discovered. On December 8, the case was identified in an RT-PCR-positive sample. The 79-year-old woman recovered from COVID after experiencing moderate Influenza Like Illness (ILI) symptoms. The sub-variant, which was initially discovered in Luxembourg, is a variant of the Omicron sub-variant and the Pirola variant (BA.2.86).

Symptoms of Covid's JN.1 variant

Patients have reported symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and, in some cases, mild gastrointestinal issues. The development of this variety has prompted people to be vigilant, but there's no reason to panic, according to Dr. Ujjwal Prakash, Senior Consultant in Chest Medicine at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital, ANI reported.

"You should use more caution. He continued, "I don't think there's a need to freak out or take any further action beyond being watchful. The majority of patients, the doctor continued, have mild upper respiratory symptoms that go away in four to five days.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

KL Rahul scripts history in IND vs SA ODI opener, becomes first Indian captain to win…

'Neither MLA, nor MP...': BJP slams CM Revanth Reddy for providing police convoy to brother

Dandruff in winter: 5 Ayurveda remedies to treat dry and flaky scalp naturally

Manipur: Bodies of 64 victims handed over to families after 7 months of violence

Congress MP states why accusers jumped from visitor's gallery in Parliament, 'they did it to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE