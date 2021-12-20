Kerala, Delhi record new Omicron cases, India’s tally climbs to 168

The fear regarding the spread of the Omicron variant is growing across the nation as new cases of the COVID-19 variant are being recorded each day in the nation. Today, several states have logged new Omicron cases, the most recent of them being Delhi and Kerala.

The administration of Delhi and Kerala have confirmed that new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in both states. Delhi has recorded two new cases of the COVID-19 variant while four new cases have been logged in Kerala.

The total tally of the Omicron variant cases in Kerala currently stands at 15, while that in Delhi stands at 24. Currently, all the people who have been infected with the Omicron variant are in a stable condition and are facing mild symptoms of the virus.

India has logged more than 150 cases of the Omicron variant till now. The new variant has been detected in 11 Indian states, with the highest number of cases being reported from Maharashtra. Maharashtra has recorded more than 50 cases of the Omicron variant.

The first two cases of the Omicron variant in India were detected in Karnataka on December 2, soon after it was detected in South Africa for the first time. In just a span of two weeks, India logged over 100 cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

The variant was discovered in South Africa for the first time on November 24 and has since spread to 89 countries, as confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The health agency also classified Omicron as a “variant of concern”.

On Sunday, WHO said that the number of Omicron variant cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days. However, not much is known about this new COVID-19 variant yet, including the severity of the illness it causes.