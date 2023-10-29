Kerala: Death toll rises to 2 in serial blasts at Kalamassery prayer meet; suspect surrenders

Prior to surrendering before the police, the man also put out a video message on a social media platform claiming responsibility for the blasts and stating his reasons.

Two women died and 51 persons were injured, some seriously, in multiple blasts at a Christian religious gathering in a convention centre near this port city on Sunday morning, sending shockwaves across Kerala.

The blasts took place at an international convention centre in Kalamassery where hundreds of followers of the minority Christian group Jehovah's Witnesses had assembled on the concluding day of a three-day-long prayer meeting. A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC as well as provisions of the Explosives Act and the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Later in the day, state Health Minister Veena George said that of the 51 injured, 30 were admitted in various hospitals in the state and of them 18 were in ICUs. Of the 18, six -- including a 12-year-old child -- were in critical condition with three of them having suffered over 90 per cent burns, the minister said. She said teams of plastic surgeons and general surgeons arrived at Kalamassery Medical College from Thrissur and Kottayam medical colleges.

READ | Security beefed up in Delhi after serial blasts in Kerala

Besides that, a 14-member medical board was also constituted to supervise the treatment being provided to the injured. ADGP Law and Order M R Ajith Kumar told reporters here that a man named Dominic Martin had surrendered at Kodakara police station in the morning, claiming he was the one who set off the blasts. The officer said the man gave evidence supporting his claim and the police were examining that as well as his claims and the reasons he gave for carrying out the act.

Prior to surrendering before the police, the man also put out a video message on a social media platform claiming responsibility for the blasts and stating his reasons. In the video, which was aired on various TV channels, the man claimed that he took the decision as the teachings of the organisation were "seditious."