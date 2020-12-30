Headlines

Kerala Cyber Warriors hack state Police Academy website; write, 'Dismiss criminals in khaki'

The protest is regarding an incident where a couple set themselves on fire in Neyyattinkara during the confiscation process.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:16 PM IST

Kerala-based online activists Kerala Cyber Warriors have hacked the Kerala Police Academy’s website in connection with the Neyyatinkara couple’s death. The protest is regarding an incident where a couple set themselves on fire in Neyyattinkara during the confiscation process.

The news regarding the hack was released by the Cyber Warriors through their official Facebook page. The Kerala Police Academy website is currently not functioning.

The Facebook post stated that statements made by the officers to the children of the victims was unbecoming of the police force, who are duty bound to maintain law and order by working with the public. 

This is the third such video that was released against the police department in the last month. The attitude of the police officers to the common public is evident in these videos.

Kerala Cyber Warriors used a picture that was widely shared on social media, where the child was pointing at the police officer in the incident. "Let the pointed finger be the key to a new change. Dismiss the criminals in 'khaki' and clean up the police force," the Cyber Warriors claimed in their social media page.

"Those who are selected to the Police Academy should be sent to serve the public after ensuring that they are sensitive enough to serve the public. It is necessary for training mechanisms to convince the trainees that they are working for the society," the Cyber Warriors stated.

In a detailed post on Facebook, the group said, "The Kerala police's motto is 'soft in temperament, yet firm in action' and yet their actions have proved the first part wrong. While they are supposed to work with and for the people, the officials failed to behave with basic sympathy to a child who lost his father and about to lose his mother."

