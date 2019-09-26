Kerala: CPI (M) reveals candidates for upcoming bye-elections

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) on Thursday announced its candidates for bye-elections scheduled on October 21 in five legislative assembly constituencies of Kerala.

The CPI (M) State General Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan made an announcement of the names during a press conference.

"The party has fielded Manjeswaram M Sanker Rai for the Kasaragod legislative assembly. Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor V.K. Prasanth has been fielded for Vattiyoorkavu seat. Advocate K U Jinesh Kumar for Konni, Manu C. Pulikkal for the Aroo constituency and Manu Roy has been fielded for Ernakulam constituency," he said.

The names have been finalised after a meeting between the senior leaders which was held two days back.