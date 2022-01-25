After hospital admissions reach 25%, Thiruvananthapuram gets into Category C, more curbs follow

Amid rapid surge in daily Covid-19 cases, the Kerala government on Monday imposed more restrictions in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram. The new rule allows social, cultural, political, religious and public meetings with certain restrictions.

The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The officials present in the meeting noted that Covid-19 spread is rapid and the hospitalisation has increased in the state. Earlier, restrictions were imposed at the district level on the basis of the number of people admitted to hospitals.

The state government has authorised the Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups - A, B and C. Thiruvananthapuram district has been included in the C category. In the C category there will be the highest restrictions in Kerala and Thiruvananthapuram is the only district in that category.

Thiruvananthapuram reported over 10,000 cases the other day and Covid hospital admissions have reached 25% in the district.

As per the new measures, educational institutions which have less than 40% attendance for consecutive three days will be closed for two weeks as the institution will be considered as a cluster. The government has also allowed one of the parents of children suffering from cerebral palsy or autism to avail the provision of work from home.

New restrictions

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals.

Cinema, movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms will remain shut in the C category districts of the state.

Classes will be conducted online for all students, except for those in the final year of college and for Classes X and XII.

Tuitions will be conducted online. Residential educational institutions are allowed to operate on a bio-bubble model.

In A category, social, cultural, religious, political and public events and weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people.

No social, cultural, religious, political and public gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts.

Religious worship to be conducted online and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals.