Kerala couple in their 60s marry at old-age home where they met; netizens gush over wedding pics

If this doesn't melt your heart, what will?


Updated: Dec 30, 2019, 11:26 AM IST

Love has no bars. Be it age, race, religion or colour, love always finds a way to blossom. 

It was an unusual but very happy day at an old age home in Thrissur. Reason? A Kerala couple, who are in their 60’s decided to tie the knot after they fell in love with each other in the same old age home. 

Lakshmi Ammal, 65, would not have thought of falling in love and marrying a man, working as her husband's assistant. She met 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon in a government old age home and soon fell in love with him.

Donning a red silk saree and jasmine in her hair, Lakshmi looked radiant as a bride. Kochaniyan dressed traditional off-white mundu and shirt complemented her well. 

The wedding which happened on Saturday was graced by many biggies like, Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Shivakumar, District Collector S. Shanavas & others.

As the images of this special wedding were shared online, it instantly went viral. Netizens couldn't stop themselves from pouring love and good wishes to the couple...

Love is love! 