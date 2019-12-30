Kerala couple in their 60s marry at old-age home where they met; netizens gush over wedding pics

Love has no bars. Be it age, race, religion or colour, love always finds a way to blossom.

It was an unusual but very happy day at an old age home in Thrissur. Reason? A Kerala couple, who are in their 60’s decided to tie the knot after they fell in love with each other in the same old age home.

Lakshmi Ammal, 65, would not have thought of falling in love and marrying a man, working as her husband's assistant. She met 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon in a government old age home and soon fell in love with him.

Kerala: 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon and a 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal, tied the knot yesterday at a government-run old-age home in Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur district. pic.twitter.com/EXJeXyv34G — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

Donning a red silk saree and jasmine in her hair, Lakshmi looked radiant as a bride. Kochaniyan dressed traditional off-white mundu and shirt complemented her well.

Spread love and kindness. pic.twitter.com/SdgXVvyOs1 — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) December 29, 2019

The wedding which happened on Saturday was graced by many biggies like, Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Shivakumar, District Collector S. Shanavas & others.

As the images of this special wedding were shared online, it instantly went viral. Netizens couldn't stop themselves from pouring love and good wishes to the couple...

Love forever.... young age love birds in sweet 60 —sathya(@P_S_Chaitanya) December 29, 2019

It's called love — Amit Pandey (@AMITPan07316547) December 30, 2019

Yeah it's beautiful. May almighty give both of them healthy and long life. — Rehan (@Mohammadrehan22) December 29, 2019

May god bless both of you. Many many congratulations to both of you. — Arun Shelly (@arun_shelly) December 29, 2019

How specially sweet is that. What I loved the most is the joy on everyone’s face in the first to pictures — ASAP (@aniketsapre) December 29, 2019

That's so beautiful and satisfying that love exist — Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) December 29, 2019

Beautiful couple — una Maheswar (@raoumamaheswar1) December 29, 2019

God bless both of you. There is no age limit for meeting two pure souls with each other. — Mayank Shekhar (@MayankS55386011) December 29, 2019

That's so beautiful and satisfying that love exist — Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) December 29, 2019

Love is love!