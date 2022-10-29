Search icon
Kerala: Construction worker injured after flyover collapses in Periya

While part of the construction of a national highway, the tragedy happened as concrete was being poured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Representational Image

According to Kerala police, a flyover that was being built over a national highway in the town of Periya in this area collapsed in the early hours of Saturday.

The event took place when concrete was being poured for a new section of national highway.

They said that a construction worker had minor injuries as a result of the incident.

In addition, they said that a complaint will be filed against the contractors and that the causes of the flyover's collapse were being investigated.

Also, READ: Madhya Pradesh: Teen girl consumes poison with 2 other friends in Indore after boyfriend refuses to meet her

Rajmohan Unnithan, a member of the lower house of parliament, was among those who went to the scene of the crash to express public concern.

(With inputs from PTI)

