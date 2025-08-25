Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kerala Congress suspends Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from party's primary membership following 'obscene conduct' allegations

However, he will continue to serve as a legislator. The suspension came amid rising protests and growing calls for action and demands for his resignation.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 01:46 PM IST

The Congress party has suspended Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party's primary membership following accusations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George.

Mamkootathil had already resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have been protesting and demanding the resignation of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over the allegations of 'obscene conduct.'

On Sunday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), carried out a protest march in Kerala's Palakkad, demanding the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil from his MLA post. On Friday, BJP Council Party leader from Kozhikode Corporation in Kerala, Navya Haridas, alleged that there have been several more allegations against Mamkootathil.

The Mahila Morcha State President alleged that many women and even transgender persons have levelled sexual harassment complaints against the Palakkad MLA.

"There are many allegations against the current Palakkad MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil. It's not a complaint from one woman; there are so many women complaining against him based on sexual harassment," Haridas told ANI.

"More shocking events are coming when that list includes transgender individuals as well. So, these are not baseless allegations against Rahul; all these allegations are coming with proof, with a chat history, with voice messages and everything."

The BJP leader has called for Mamkootathil's resignation. "Mahila Morcha is planning many protests in Palakkad district as well as in all the 30 districts of Kerala against this issue," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Kerala LoP and Congress leader VD Satheesan had addressed allegations against the Palakkad MLA and assured a thorough investigation by the Congress party, emphasising that no leniency will be shown if the allegations are found to be serious.

"The Party will look into the allegations. We will check the gravity of the allegations. If it is very serious, we will take necessary action. There is a procedure; he will get an opportunity to present his side. Then only will we make a decision. We will make a decision immediately; there won't be any delay. There are no complaints before the party. If someone is making any allegation, we will look into it. We will take it very seriously, we will take proper action, there will be no mercy," he said. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

